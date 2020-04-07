Edmonds CC extends remote operations through May 10, all spring classes online

In accordance with Gov. Jay Inslee’s decision to extend his “Stay Home, Stay Healthy” order through May 4, Edmonds Community College will extend its remote operations and will serve students and the community remotely through May 10.

College offices will reopen to the public on Monday, May 11 (pending further notice).

All spring quarter classes will be held 100% online for the entire quarter — April 13 through June 19. Exceptions will be made for some classes with a hands-on component. The classes designated with a hands-on component could be offered in person from May 18 through June 19. Social distancing guidelines will be followed.

Students are advised to not come to campus. All services are available online and staff and faculty are available via email. Information on registration, advising, financial aid, updates and alerts, resources and more can be found at edcc.edu/spring2020.

Books can be ordered online with free shipping. Additional questions may be directed to the campus operator by calling 425-640-1459 (press 0) or texting 425-310-4288.

All updates regarding the college’s response to COVID-19 are posted at here.