Edmonds CC free recycling event still on for March 7

Edmonds Community College’s free recycling event is still on for this Saturday, March 7, the college says.

The college Thursday announced it was canceling all campus events expected to draw more than 50 attendees, due to ongoing concerns about the spread of COVID-19, the illness caused by coronavirus. However, Edmonds CC spokesperson Marisa Pierce said the recycling event — set from 8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. — will occur as scheduled.

“We will modify the format a bit by asking people to remain in their cars until directed to remove their recyclables and empty them into totes,” Pierce said. “All staff are planning to wear gloves and have hand sanitizer on hand and available.”

Saturday’s event will include free electronic and styrofoam recycling, and free paper shredding on campus at 20000 68th Ave. W, Lynnwood. Follow the signs at the 68th Avenue West and 200th Street Southwest entrance.

“Mercury, lead, cadmium, and other hazardous and toxic material can be found in electronic waste,” said Stewart Sinning, program manager for the Edmonds CC Center for Service Learning. “As of 2015, the Nebraska Department of Environmental Quality has estimated that it takes 530 pounds of fossil fuel, 48 pounds of chemicals, and 1.5 tons of water to manufacture one computer and monitor.”

If you’re tired of having a pile of outdated electronic equipment in your house, or packing foam lying around, Consider bringing your e-waste to the Edmonds CC recycling event for safe and environmentally friendly disposal. Shredding will also be available to get rid of your personal and business documents securely.

Acceptable items:

• Computers, laptops, and tablets

• Monitors

• TVs

• Clean styrofoam blocks (no peanuts)

• Other electronics accepted for $5 each

• Paper shredding is limited to three file-sized boxes or equivalent

• For a more complete list, go to students.edcc.edu/csel/green-team/recycling-dropoff.html

This event helps to support the Edmonds CC Green Team and its campus sustainability efforts. Event sponsors include: Edmonds CC Green Team, City of Lynnwood, E-waste LLC, Styro Recycle LLC, and ProShred Security.

For a campus map and directions, go to edcc.edu/campus. Signs will be provided from the entrance at 68th Avenue West and 200th Street Southwest.