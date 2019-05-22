Edmonds CC Memorial Day ceremony honors fallen service members

1 of 8

Edmonds Community College hosted its sixth annual Memorial Day Ceremony Wednesday, May 22, in the college’s Black Box Theatre. The ceremony invited members of the community to celebrate and honor military service personnel who have fought and died for their country.

This year’s ceremony paid tribute to D-Day veterans who served during WWII. The ceremony included a keynote address from retired U.S. Army veteran Joe Wankelman and performances by flutist Peter Ali and pianist Linda Kappus.

–Photos by Cody Sexton