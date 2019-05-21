Reminder: Edmonds CC Memorial Day ceremony May 22

Edmonds Community College is hosting its 6th Annual Memorial Day Ceremony with a wreath laying on Wednesday, May 22, from 10:30 a.m.-noon at the school’s Black Box Theater.

This year’s ceremony will mark the 75th anniversary of the D-Day Invasion of Normandy that allowed the Allied Forces to gain a vital toe-hold in France

Local Girl Scout Troops from Lynnwood and Mukilteo will come out the night before to place flags along the procession route between the theater and Edmonds CC’s Boots to Books Monument, where participants will lay a wreath created by Linda Toccoli from the Campus Horticulture Department.

The Master of Ceremonies will be Jon Ramer, USAF (Ret.). There will also be speeches from College President Amit Singh and Lynnwood Mayor Nicola Smith, as well an Edmonds CC student who is a retired U.S. Army Apache Helicopter pilot and a member of the Mountlake Terrace American Legion.

Musical performances include Native American flautist Peter Ali, bugler Glenn Ledbetter and bagpiper Toby Beard. Edmonds CC’s Voice Class will perform the National Anthem and other patriotic songs during the ceremony.

Edmonds Community College is located at 20000 68th Ave. W. in Lynnwood. For a campus map and directions, go to edcc.edu/campus.