Edmonds CC Planned Giving seminar Feb. 11

The Edmonds Community College Foundation is sponsoring a Planned Giving seminar from 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 11 featuring local estate planning professionals.

The event, which includes lunch, will be at Edmonds CC Gateway Hall, 6600 196th St. S.W., Lynnwood.

Whether you are just beginning to create an estate plan with a bequest or are a savvy investor, you’ll get expert advice for your unique situation, featuring the following experts:

-Maren Benedetti, Adams & Duncan, Inc., P.S.

-Matthew J. Cruz, Beresfood Booth

-Brian Lockett, Comprehensive Wealth Management

-Dale Terwedo, TFS Advisors, LLC

RSVP to elaine.hall@edcc.edu or 425-640-1514.

The Edmonds Community College Foundation ensures students have access to the support they need to succeed through scholarships, emergency funding and investing in innovative programs. Learn more at edcc.edu/foundation.