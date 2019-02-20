Edmonds CC seeks nominations for 2019 Distinguished Alumni award

The Edmonds Community College Foundation is pleased to announce a Call to Nominations for its 2019 Distinguished Alumni awards. Established in 1991, the Foundation’s Distinguished Alumni award has honored Edmonds CC alumni for academic success, professional achievement and community service.

Past recipients include outstanding community leaders who are artists, attorneys, musicians, educators, fire chiefs therapists, business owners and engineers. Nominations for 2019 must be submitted online at edcc.edu/alumni by Feb. 28 for consideration.

This year’s award will be presented at the foundation’s 33rd annual Transforming Lives Gala on April 13 at the Grand Hyatt Hotel in Seattle. An expected audience of 350 will hear stories of students’ lives who have been transformed through the power of education and celebrate the 2019 Distinguished Alumni award recipient. More details are available at edcc.edu/foundation/gala.

To learn more about the Edmonds CC Foundation, contact Foundation Executive Director Brad Thomas at [email protected] or call 425-640-1884. To make a donation, visit edcc.edu/foundation.