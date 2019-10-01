Edmonds CC to celebrate Manufacturing Day Oct. 4

Edmonds Community College will host a Manufacturing Day event from noon-4 p.m. Friday, Oct. 4, to highlight modern manufacturing — a vibrant and growing industry that offers diverse, high-paying career opportunities.

Manufacturing Day is an annual, national event that showcases modern manufacturing careers and encourages thousands of companies and educational institutions to open their doors to students, parents, teachers, and the community. This event is free and open to the public.

Edmonds CC’s MFG Day 2019 activities include:

• Demonstrations of new, high-tech manufacturing equipment including a mechanical test system, a waterjet cutter, and a wind tunnel.

• Visit with local employers and community partners from: Applied Cutting Solutions, Society of Manufacturing Engineers, The Boeing Company, and Women in Manufacturing. Vendors include: Kennametal Tools, Kimberly Clark, MSC Industrial, and Stanley Tools.

• Take a tour of the Edmonds CC Materials Science building and labs. This is also home to The Facility MakerSpace, a Do It Yourself (DIY) space for the community.

This event will take place in Monroe Hall at 6606 196th St. S.W., Lynnwood. For a campus map and directions, go to edcc.edu/campus.

Edmonds CC offers certificates in Engineering Technology in computer aided design and 3D printing, materials science technology, and quality and manufacturing. Two-year associate degrees are offered in materials science technology, and manufacturing and materials science technology.

For more information, go to edcc.edu/etec.