Edmonds CC to host 5 Star Diversity Career Fair Nov. 3

Local community and technical colleges are hiring for a variety of jobs from faculty to staff positions. If you’re interested in applying, attend Edmonds Community College’s 5 Star Diversity Career Fair Saturday, Nov. 3 or tips on successfully filling out written applications, resume reviews, interviewing and more.

The fair will be held from 8 a.m.-12 p.m. Nov. 3, in Woodway Hall, room 202. It’s sponsored by the 5 Star Consortium of Colleges, which includes Edmonds CC, Cascadia College, Everett CC, Lake Washington Technical College, and Shoreline CC.

“It’s important for our colleges to continue outreach efforts to diverse applicants,” said Dennis Curran, Edmonds CC’s vice president of Human Resources. “Diversity in our employee base brings a wealth of benefits to our colleges, including different perspectives, greater collaboration, and an environment that fosters cooperation and trust.”

Diversity Career Fair workshops:

• Stay Smart and Stay Strong: Interview Tips

• Marketing Yourself on Social Media

• Polishing your Written Application

• Introduction to Teaching Demonstrations

This event is free and open to the public. Edmonds CC President Dr. Amit B. Singh will be the keynote speaker.

Register at edcc.edu/hr-career-fair. Day-of sign-in and registration will be from 8-8:30 a.m.

Light refreshments will be served. Children are welcome, however, there will be no on-site child care.

For more information, call 425-640-1024 or email [email protected]. For a campus map and directions, visit edcc.edu/campus.