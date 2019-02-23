Edmonds CC to present Tunnel of Intersections exhibit Feb. 26-28

Edmonds Community College will present its fifth Tunnel of Intersections exhibit from 9:30 a.m.-6:30 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday, Feb. 26-27, and 9:30 a.m.-3 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 28, on campus in Woodway Hall, room 202.

“The Tunnel of Intersections is an interactive, multimedia experience designed to put participants in touch with intersections of diversity in our community,” said Gem Baldwin, anthropology and diversity studies instructor and event chair.

The Tunnel features a series of vignettes created by Edmonds CC student groups and campus programs, to explore a variety of experiences. In past years, the experiences of veteran students, domestic violence, breastfeeding, childhood poverty, American Muslims, international students, food insecurity, religion and sexuality, low-income and first generation students, and many others have been included. To take a virtual tour of the 2018 tunnel, go to adobe.ly/2GnkrES.

Participants are encouraged to share their observations and reactions to the exhibit in informal debriefing sessions.

“We hope this exhibit will spark healthy and vigorous discussion among participants, and ultimately will lead to a deeper understanding and appreciation of how various members of our community cope on a daily basis with the intersections that are an integral part of their identities,” Baldwin said.

The exhibit is fashioned after the nationally-recognized “Tunnel of Oppression,” which was first created as a campus grassroots diversity program at Western Illinois University and can now be found at many colleges and universities around the nation.

“This event provides a safe and welcoming environment to discuss our differences and is the embodiment of true collaboration between students and employees which draws our campus closer together,” said Daniel Griesbach, Pre-College instructor and event co-chair.

Locally, Pacific Lutheran University in Tacoma has presented its version of the exhibit for several years. Inspiration from the Museum of Tolerance in Los Angeles was used as a template for the first “Tunnel of Oppression.”

The event is free and open to the public. For a campus map and directions, visit edcc.edu/campus.