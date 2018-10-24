Edmonds CC to recognize WWI veterans, 100-year anniversary of the war’s end Nov. 7

Edmonds Community College will host its sixth annual Veterans Day Celebration from 10:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 7, on campus in the Black Box Theatre.

Edmonds CC welcomes students and employees, as well as veterans from our surrounding communities who served during times of war and peace, to the celebration. The public is also invited to attend this free event.

“Veterans Day is a time to celebrate the service and sacrifice of the men and women who have worn the uniform of our armed services and put themselves in harm’s way on our behalf,” said Chris Szarek, director of the Edmonds CC Veterans Resource Center (VRC) and retired U.S. Navy Seabee.

This year’s event will honor all U.S. military veterans and pay special tribute to World War I veterans on the 100th anniversary of Armistice Day. Dr. Robin Datta, Edmonds CC political science faculty, will be the keynote speaker. U.S. Navy veteran Jim Blossey will be the Master of Ceremonies.

“This year marks 100 years since the end of World War I, and although there are no more living World War I veterans, we want to honor their service, sacrifice, and the role they played in preserving our liberty,” Szarek said. “It’s important to remember that our freedom is not free, but rather an inheritance safeguarded and passed on by generations before us to those currently serving and others who will come after us.”

He encourages Edmonds CC students to attend the celebration to learn about military and veteran culture and meet those who have served.

“The veterans you will meet at our celebration embody a lot of history. While you may take a history class or read about historical events in a book, this is an actual opportunity to talk to someone who was there and to say, ‘Thank you for your service.’”

The ceremony will feature musical performances by Edmonds CC voice students led by instructor Linda Kappus, Stacey Eliason, and the Campus Brass Quintet who will perform music from World War I, including the “Colonel Bogey March.” Local actors will also perform a special reading of “Letters from the Front during World War I.” Edmonds CC employees who have served in the U.S. military will be recognized, and light refreshments will be provided by Baker’s Angels.

The Black Box Theatre is in Mukilteo Hall on the Edmonds Community College campus at 20000 68th Ave. W, Lynnwood, WA. For directions and a campus map, go to edcc.edu/campus.

Edmonds CC has been designated as a military friendly school. The college is also home to the Veterans Resource Center that serves the needs of over 200 veterans and their family members attending Edmonds CC by providing Veterans Affairs counseling and certification, an on-site mental health professional, career counseling, and an inviting place to meet other veterans.

The center is funded by the Edmonds CC Foundation’s Boots to Books and Beyond Campaign.