Edmonds CC vice president of equity and inclusion to speak at Friends of Edmonds Library remote meeting Aug. 27

Dr. Yvonne Terrell-Powell, vice president of the equity and inclusion division at Edmonds College, will be the featured speaker at the Friends of the Edmonds Library meeting at 2 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 27. She will share more about the college’s impact in the local community; priorities for equity and inclusion.
Terrell-Powell will be taking questions, so please RSVP and share your questions here (be sure to click the “done” button to submit). Onlince meeting access details below.
August meeting online access
- You will need an internet-connected device (computer, tablet, phone) to access this meeting.
- You will also need audio access (either from your device speakers, or your telephone; you will be prompted to select your audio preference when you join).
- Click this Zoom link to join meeting: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/85785957456
- If you do *not* already have Zoom installed, follow the directions to download and install Zoom.
- If you have any difficulty downloading or installing Zoom, there will be an option toward the bottom of the display to “join from your browser.” Click this option, if necessary, to gain access.