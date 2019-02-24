Edmonds CC’s 40th annual International Night set for March 1

Edmonds Community College will host its 40th annual International Night at 7 p.m. Friday, March 1, at the Edmonds Center for the Arts. This event celebrates community in diversity at Edmonds CC through music, dance, and the arts performed by students.

“When International Night first began, it was a small, on-campus event,” said Lisa Thompson, International Student Services interim executive director. “Now, it has become a beloved community event with participation from multiple areas of campus and representation of more than 40 countries.

“This is a unique opportunity for our student body to share their cultures and for the community to experience it and celebrate with them.”

Tickets are available for $10 at the Edmonds CC Cashier’s Office in Lynnwood Hall or $15 at the door at ECA. For more information, go to edcc.edu/intlnight and watch highlights from last year on YouTube.

“With the intercampus support of the Center for Student Engagement and Leadership, Housing, and International Student Services, Edmonds CC continues to show dedication to teaching, learning, and community through this event,” Thompson said.

For an Edmonds CC campus map and directions, go to edcc.edu/campus. ECA is at 410 4th Ave. N. in Edmonds.