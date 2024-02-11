Edmonds hosts Year of Dragon celebration with dancing, film screening

Members of the Mak Fai Kung Fu Dragon & Lion Dance Association on stage.
Lion dance performance.
Members of the Northwest Wushu Academy perform the fan katas.
A member of the Northwest Wushu Academy uses a spear.
A member of the Northwest Wushu Academy with a saber.
Members of the Massive Monkees breakdancing
Co-founder of Massive Monkees Jerome “Jeromeskee” Aparis invites some of the audience to try out breakdancing.
L-R: Colleen McKisson of the Seattle Chinese Community Girls Drill Team, “She Marches in Chinatown” director Della Chen and emcee Steve Ono discuss the film at the Edmonds Center for the Arts.

Edmonds welcomed the Year of the Dragon with a Lunar New Year celebration Saturday featuring dragon dancing and breakdancing, a film screening and a public market.

In partnership with Lunar New Year Edmonds, the daytime event included performances by Mak Fai Kung Fu Dragon & Lion Dance Association, Northwest Wushu Academy, and two-time world champion breakdance crew Massive Monkees at the Edmonds Center for the Arts. There was also a screening of the short film She Marches in Chinatown, followed by a Q&A with director Della Chen and senior drill member Colleen McKisson of the Seattle Chinese Community Girls Drill Team.

An evening event at ECA featured performances by CHIME Band, Massive Monkees and Seattle indie pop group Chinese American Bear.

In addition, a Lunar New Year Market at downtown Edmonds’ Civic Field featured vendors, food trucks, a lion dance performance by Northwest Kung Fu & Fitness, music and other activities.

Officials attending the daytime ECA event — emceed by local restaurateur Steven Ono — included Edmonds Mayor Mike Rosen, Lynnwood Mayor Christine Frizzell and Edmonds School District Superintendent Dr. Rebecca Miner. 

All the photos of the daytime event at Edmonds Center for the Arts can be viewed here

— Story and photos by Nick Ng



