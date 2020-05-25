Edmonds Center for Arts announces 2020-21 season

Edmonds Center for the Arts has announced its 20/21 Season, featuring such celebrated artists as Mary Wilson of The Supremes and Martha Reeves & The Vandellas, Elvin Bishop and Charlie Musselwhite, Big Bad Voodoo Daddy, Asleep at The Wheel, and more.

The season is set to run October 2020 through April 2021.

“We have been striving as an organization to represent and celebrate the diversity of our community in all that we do — and I believe the 2020/21 season is a reflection of that commitment,” said ECA Director of Programming Gillian Jones. “Audiences will see the legendary artists they know and love, alongside genre-defying, rising stars from around the world. The common thread is that each of these artists brings joy, passion, and innovation to their craft. It’s our hope that their stories inspire and challenge you to look at the world in a different way.”

Watch ECA’s season preview video to catch a glimpse of what’s in store.

New in the 20/21 Season, ECA is presenting the Music on Film Series: a collection of critically acclaimed documentary films that celebrate music and the power of the artist. Each event is hosted by a local film critic or cinephile, who introduces the film and leads a Q&A after the screening. Each movie in the 20/21 ECA Music on Film Series is $10.

They include:

Muscle Shoals (2013), Thursday, Oct. 29

Amazing Grace (2019), Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021

Give Me the Banjo (2011), Thursday, March 25, 2021

20 Feet from Stardom (2013), Thursday, April 22, 2021

This season, ECA also offers two Saturday matinees for audiences of all ages. The line-up includes performances by internationally-acclaimed CATAPULT, whose magical production features dancers working behind a screen to create shadow silhouettes of shapes from the world around us; and Billboard charting band Sultans of String, who thrills audiences with their genre-hopping passport of Celtic reels, flamenco, gypsy-jazz, Arabic, Cuban, and South Asian rhythms.

Saturday Matinee performances are $10. Committed to increasing access to the performing arts, ECA is offering $2 tickets to low-income school groups, families, and older adults through the Arts for Everyone program.

ECA Patrons can enjoy exclusive benefits by becoming an ECA Season Subscriber.

ECA Full Season Subscribers enjoy a 30% discount off regular ticket prices and guarantee your seats for every ECA show

enjoy a 30% discount off regular ticket prices and guarantee your seats for every ECA show 8+ Show Pack Subscribers enjoy a 20% discount off regular ticket prices

5+ Show Pack Subscribers enjoy a 15% discount off regular ticket prices

Season subscriptions and single tickets are on sale now.

The ECA also notes on its website that its highest priority is “the health and safety of our community, staff, volunteers, and artists” and that it “will continue to comply with all government-mandated restrictions on social gatherings and distancing.” “We are grateful for your patience and flexibility as we navigate this unprecedented situation,” the ECA message said. “We will make every effort to honor your seating requests, but please know that your seating location may need to change in order to meet distancing requirements. We will continually monitor guidelines and mandates from the governor and the CDC, and as soon as we are able to lift restrictions, you’ll be the first to know. “Additionally, rest assured that we are exploring all contingency options: alternative seating charts, live streaming of performances, adjusted show lengths, and more.

Here’s the 2020-21 season lineup.