Edmonds Center for Arts announces return of arts programming for people with memory loss 

Edmonds Center for the Arts has announced the in-person return of its Dementia-Inclusive Series – a line-up of creative and social enrichment programs designed to engage people living with memory loss and their loved ones.

Launched in 2015, the series developed collaboratively with the feedback and support of senior services organizations, memory care professionals, and arts groups in the Puget Sound region. Prior to the pandemic, the program served over 200 people each year. All programs are free to attend.

This season’s Dementia-Inclusive Series will launch on Saturday, Oct. 15 at 11 a.m. with an interactive Meet Me at the Movies event. This interactive film program, presented by the Frye Art Museum and Aging Wisdom, celebrates the wonder of film and its ability to connect us with memories. The program is designed for people with memory loss and their care partners and can be enjoyed by all adults. Theme-based film clips are shown, followed by facilitated audience discussion.

“Having witnessed the joy that Meet Me at the Movies has brought to the community in Seattle, Bainbridge Island, Lopez Island and Port Townsend, the Frye is delighted to extend the program to Edmonds,” said Mary Jane Knecht, manager of Creative Aging Programs at the Frye Art Museum. “Meet Me at the Movies has been noted by participants to bring up shared memories and spark deeper conversations about their shared past.”

Following Meet Me at the Movies, ECA will announce a full line-up of dementia-inclusive theatre, dance and film programs to take place in April and May 2023.

“At ECA, we have been overwhelmed by the community response to the Dementia-Inclusive Series over the past seven years,” said Gillian Jones, ECA’s associate executive director. “People living with memory loss and their caregivers face obstacles in getting out to and enjoying traditional arts events. It’s been wonderful to hear that our participants feel more welcome – both at ECA, but also in their broader communities.”

The mission of ECA’s Dementia-Inclusive Series is to create opportunities for individuals with Alzheimer’s and other forms of dementia and their care partners to connect and experience joy through the arts. ECA said it is committed to providing a space where people with memory loss feel welcome and valued; where their creative contributions are celebrated; and where quality time can be spent with care partners.

Register for Meet Me at the Movies online at www.ec4arts.org, by phone at 425-275-9595, or in person at 410 4th Ave. N. For more information about ECA’s Dementia-Inclusive Series, contact Diana Ortega, director of education and community engagement, at Diana@ec4arts.org.

ECA’s Dementia-Inclusive Series is made possible with the generous support of the Hazel Miller Foundation, Susan Elizabeth Foundation, Nancy Bittner, Community Foundation of Snohomish County, and the Anne & Mary Arts and Environmental Education Fund.