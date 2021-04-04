Edmonds Center for Arts offering ‘Storytelling Across Generations’ for those with memory loss, starting April 19

Edmonds Center for the Arts is presenting Storytelling Across Generations: A Virtual and Phone-Based Oral History Project, April 19-June 2.

Individuals living with memory loss and caregivers are invited to participate in this free intergenerational program, in partnership with the University of Washington Bothell (UWB) and SilverKite Community Arts.

Taking place over six, one-hour sessions on the phone and/or Zoom, UWB students will interview elders in an oral history project. These interviews — based on participants’ stories, memories and personal experiences — will inspire end-of-term performances by students, to be shared virtually during a final celebration.

Storytelling Across Generations is designed for pairs of participants including a person living with memory loss and caregiver/care partner. The program welcomes adults at all stages of their dementia journey, though this program will be most accessible and engaging for those with early stage memory loss.

Program details and registration:

Storytelling Across Generations: A Virtual and Phone-Based Oral History Project

April 19-June 2, 2021

Free with registration

Capacity: 10 couples (each including one person living with memory loss)

Orientation: Monday, April 19, 10-11 a.m.

Intergenerational Sessions: Mondays, April 26-May 17, 11 a.m.-noon

Final celebration: Wednesday, June 2 , 11 a.m.-noon