Edmonds Center for Arts presents Catapult in two shows Oct. 23

Millions fell in love with Catapult during their time on the hit show America’s Got Talent. This production features incredible dancers working behind a screen to create shadow silhouettes of shapes from the world around us. See Vivaldi’s Four Seasons spring to life, be amazed as you watch their bodies transform into a mountain, an elephant, a dragon, even a helicopter, and travel the world from Paris to Beijing in under 10 minutes.

ECA Presents CATAPULT

OCT 23 | 7:30PM

Tickets $19-$34

ECA Saturday Matinee: CATAPULT

OCT 23 | 12PM

Tickets $10

Please note that ECA is requiring proof of vaccination for entry to all performances and events in our theater. Additionally, masking is required inside ECA. All patrons, staff, and volunteers will be required to wear masks, except while actively eating or drinking in designated areas: ECA’s patio and lobby. Eating or drinking is not permitted in ECA’s theater at this time.