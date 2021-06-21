Edmonds Center for Arts’ Spotlight Summer Series starts June 24

The Edmonds Center for the Arts is sponsoring its first-ever Spotlight Summer Series, kicking off on June 24, 2021.

This series of nine events can be experienced via livestream from the location of your choice, in-person in ECA’s theater (open at limited capacity with mask and distancing requirements), or in-person in ECA’s parking lot. Tickets range from $15 to $45 and are on sale now.

Discovery Series (live-stream) tickets $15-$35. Experience intimate virtual music performances from the comfort of your home in the ECA’s Discovery Series. These include live in-home concerts from Martha Redbone Duo, Kevin Burt and Joe Kye featuring Molly Mendoza,

Hybrid Series (live-stream and in person) tickets $15-$45. These include unique performance from local theater artists and celebrated community members, a conversation and demonstration from Edmonds chefs and bartenders, and a night of comedy with Kermet Apio and others. These performances are designed to be enjoyed in-person in ECA’s theater (open at limited capacity, with social-distancing and mask requirements), or via live-stream from the location of your choice.

Curbside Series (in person) tickets $25-$35. There will be two, 60-minute performances in each Curbside Event: at 3 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. ECA transforms its parking lot into an outdoor theater. Enjoy magnetic performances from award-winning musicians Vaudeville Etiquette, Leroy Bell & His Only Friends, and Delvon Lamarr Organ Trio. Rain or shine, each artist will perform two sets, allowing ECA to make these shows accessible to more members of the community.

Learn more and purchase tickets at www.ec4arts.org