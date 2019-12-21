Edmonds Center for Arts to present annual free Kidstock! event for families Feb. 1

Edmonds Center for the Arts will present the 8th annual Kidstock!, a free arts celebration for children and families Saturday, Feb. 1 from 9:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. The event features musical performances, theatre, arts education workshops and activities for kids throughout the ECA campus.

The Kidstock! 2020 Main Stage will feature music, dance and cultural performances in a line-up including Recess Monkey, Northwest Tap Connection, Bailadores de Bronce, CHIKIRI & The School of TAIKO, and The Not-Its! The full schedule is below.

Additional Kidstock! 2020 programs include Parachute Players’ sensory-friendly production of Polka Dots, and a bilingual music program led by Alley Bell Music called Music Together con Español. Polka Dots is specifically designed for young people on the autism spectrum or with other sensory sensitivities and is offered to a limited number of children (20 max. per performance) through an RSVP process. The performance will run twice throughout the morning.

Kidstock! 2020 Schedule

Main Stage Performances

Recess Monkey: 9:45-10:30 a.m.

Northwest Tap Connection: 11:00-11:45 a.m.

Bailadores de Bronce: 12:15-1:00 p.m.

CHIKIRI & The School of TAIKO: 1:30-2:15 p.m.

The Not-Its!: 2:45-3:30 p.m.

Additional Programs

Parachute Players, Polka Dots: 10:00-10:55 a.m. (Session #1) and 11:15 a.m.-12:10 p.m. (Session #2)

Alley Bell Music, Music Together con Español: 1:15-2:15 p.m.

Pre-register for Kidstock! 2020 online or call the ECA Box Office at 425-275-9595. Walk-ups are welcome. To RSVP for Polka Dots, contact Katie Newbaum, Education & Outreach Coordinator, at katie@ec4arts.org or 425-275-9485.