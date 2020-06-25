Edmonds Center for the Arts launches new Window to the Arts project at local senior care communities

New in June 2020, Edmonds Center for the Arts’ Window to the Arts Project engages local musicians and performing artists to provide a series of free live performances at local and regional senior care communities.

In contrast to ECA’s traditional outreach for older adults, these performances will take place outside. The ECA will share the beauty of live performance outside elders’ windows, in facility courtyards, parking lots, and gardens — anywhere that residents can engage at a safe distance.

For those residents unable to access the performance, and anyone from the larger viewing public, programs will be live-streamed and shared over ECA’s social media channels.

The first Window to the Arts performance took place on Thursday, June 11, at Sunrise of Lynnwood, with a performance by Sundae + Mr. Goessl.

The next Window to the Arts performance will take place on Thursday, July 2, at Cristwood Assisted Living in Shoreline with a performance by Jacqueline Tabor & Marina Albero on piano.

While this event is not open to the public, the live stream can be viewed here.