Edmonds Center for the Arts offering Dungeons and Dragons summer camps

Looking for ways to keep your kids engaged this summer? Edmonds Center for the Arts is sponsoring Dungeons and Dragons summer camps for ages 12-15, starting July 15.

Afternoons include various arts-based activities that connect with the theme each week. These include: miniature-making, scavenger hunts, costume design and creation, and drawing. Each week culminates in a final performance on the ECA stage, and scholarships are available for all sessions.

Registration is now open. Here are more details:

Dungeons & Dragons Camp 2024

Session 1: July 15‒19 | Session 2: July 22‒26 | Session 3: July 29‒Aug 2

Full Day | 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

Half Day | 9 a.m.-1:30 p.m.

For ages 12‒15

Cost: $650 full day | $500 half day

About the camp:

Does your child yearn for adventure?

Do they desire to explore strange ruins, travel through mystical forests, and battle the forces of evil? Campers will create a unique character and go on their own amazing adventures during

Edmonds Center for the Arts’ Dungeons & Dragons Camp 2024!

Participants dive deep into learning how to play Dungeons & Dragons (D&D), a role-playing game where kids take part in creating their own dynamic stories and characters. They’ll also develop skills like empathy, teamwork, and storytelling, and have the opportunity to learn drama techniques to then act out their adventures in a performance at the end of the week. Students will additionally work on visual art pieces and explore STEAM concepts at camp, with a new theme each week. Campers are encouraged to enroll in all three sessions of camp but are not required to do so.