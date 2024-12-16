Edmonds Center for the Arts presenting Kidstock! art celebration Jan 18

Edmonds Center for the Arts (ECA) is presenting Kidstock! — a free, full-day arts celebration is designed for families with children of all ages — from 9:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 18.

The event includes a variety of live music performances, arts education workshops,and activities for kids. There are also carnival activities and games in ECA’s gymnasium, face painting, balloon animals, a live DJ, bubbles, art activities, a root beer garden and a fire truck.

While the event is free and open to all, advance registration is requested.

The event includes:

Mainstage Performances

9:45-10:30 a.m. | Pegasus Puppet Theatre presents Stellaluna

11 a.m.-noon | The Not-Its!

12:30-1:15 p.m. | Srivani Jade Ensemble 1:30-2:30PM | Bailadores de Bronce

2:45-3:30 p.m. | Morning Star Korean Cultural Center

Workshops

Happy City mural making with the Fat Brush Art studio

9:30-10:30 a.m. – Center Classroom

All ages, up to 45 participants

This hands-on bilingual mural intro making workshop is led by artists from The Fat Brush ArtStudio. It’s a unique opportunity for families to come together and work as a collective, creating the beginnings of a mobile Kidstock!2025 Mural. Participants will engage in a collaborative art-making process, fostering creativity, cultural appreciation and community spirit.

Meet a mine, make a memory with the Great Surprisal

10-11 a.m. – North Classroom

Ages 8 and up, up to 30 participants

This fun-filled class invites kids to explore the art of silent storytelling through expressive movements and imaginative play. Guided by Great Surprisal, children will learn basic mime techniques,discover how to create characters and perform short skits without words.

Peter and The Wolf, a musical tale with Dr. Kate McKenzie and her woodwind quintet.

10:45-11:45 a.m.– Center Classroom

All ages, up to 325 participants

The timeless musical tale “Peter and The Wolf,” composed by Sergei Prokofiev, will come to life through a dynamic blend of narration, music and audience participation. Children and parents will be introduced to the story’s colorful characters, each represented by different instruments, and will have the chance to explore and play some of these instruments themselves. Kids can get their wiggles out and move during the interactive performance, making it a fun and energetic experience.

The story and sound of Tabla with Srivani Jade Ensemble

10:45-11:45 a.m. – Green Room

All ages, up to 25 participants

Children are invited to participate in a fun and educational 60-minute workshop led by musicians from the Srivani Jade ensemble. This engaging session will introduce the basics of playing the tabla, the most important drums in North India. The two drums, ‘baya’ (left) and ‘daya’ (right), are played together to create intricate rhythm patterns. Children will learn to weave beautiful strokes and make solo drumming pieces or accompaniment to melodic instruments such as the sitar, sarod and bansuri.

Folklórico Dance Workshop with Bailadores de Bronce

Noon-1 p.m. – Center Classroom

All ages, up to 60 participants

Join Bailadores de Bronce for a Folklórico Dance Workshop, where you will immerse yourself in the rich traditions of Mexican dance. This workshop offers a unique opportunity to learn the steps and rhythms of Folklórico, guided by experienced instructors. Discover the stories behind the dances and the significance of the beautifulcostumes from various regions of Mexico. Celebrate culture, make new friends, and experience the joy of dancing with us! Special Guest: Mount Vernon Mariachi & Folklório.

Storytelling with Paul Chiyokten Wagner

12:15-12:45 p.m. and 1-1:30 p.m. – North Classroom

All ages, up to 60 participants per session

Paul Chiyokten Wagner is a member of the Saanich Nation tribe, located on Vancouver Island. As a Traditional Coast Salish storyteller and flutist he will take participants on a wonderful, profound and humorous journey to the world of Mermaids, Leprechauns, Grandmother cedar trees and marauding giant ogresses in traditional story, song and Native American flute music of his Coast Salish territory. His debut CD Journey of the Spirit won the JPF National Music Award “Best Native American Album 2009.”

Line dancing with Silver Kite Community Arts LLC

1:15-1:45 p.m. and 1:45-2:15 p.m. – Center Classroom

All ages, up to 20 participants per session

Join Silver Kite Community Arts LLC in a building families intergenerational line-dancing course. Learn and move to modern line dances accompanied by a variety of musical styles.

Reading Rover Dog Petting Zoo

2-3 p.m. – North Classroom

All ages, 7 participants at a time

Come meet and pet a variety of pet therapy dogs, each with their own personality and story. As kids interact with these gentle dogs, they will receive special postcards with information about their canine friend. The workshop will also introduce participants to Reading Rover classes in the community, an innovative program that integrates literacy and pet therapy.

Intro to Improve with Seattle’s Performers

2:30-3 p.m. and 3:00-3:30 p.m. – Center Classroom

All ages, up to 25 participants per session

Join Seattle’s Performers teaching artists as they guide students through this introduction to improvisational acting techniques and games.

Be kind to yourself: Yoga for Kids with Katherine “Kat” Combs from Sno-Isle Libraries

9:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. – Ensemble Room

All ages, 10 participants per session

9:30-10:00AM – Session One 10:00-10:30AM – Session Two 2:30-3:00pm – Session Three 3:00-3:30PM – Session Four

Sensory Friendly Room – Quiet time

10:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. – Ensemble Room

All ages, 15 participants a time

Kidstock! 2025 is presented with support from Barclay Shelton Dance Centre; Rick & Charlotte Canning; Sno-IsleLibraries; The Hazel Miller Foundation, The Edmonds Arts Commission; 1st Security Bank and Banner Bank.

Visit ec4arts.org for more information and to register for this year’s event.