Edmonds Chamber announces $10 Taste Twenty-One discount for COVID vaccinated

If you’ve been vaccinated against COVID-19 or have a negative COVID test, you can receive $10 off a $30 day-of-purchase ticket for Taste Twenty-One, set for Aug. 20-22 at the Frances Anderson playfield.

All proceeds from the three-day music festival will benefit the Edmonds Chamber of Commerce, which puts on numerous free community events each year including the 4th of July parade and fireworks, Edmonds classic car and motorcycle show, Halloween trick-or-treat night and the tree lighting ceremony. In addition, the chamber notes that Taste raises thousands of dollars that go back into the community in the form of donations to local non-profits and service clubs.

Advanced ticket purchase is available online at www.TasteEdmonds.com, tickets are $20/day or $50/weekend. All pre-purchased tickets are $20 (regardless of vaccine status) and automatically enter you into a raffle for $2,500 in Alaska Airline flights.

“This festival is vitally important to our community and the Edmonds Chamber” said Chamber President and CEO Greg Urban. “With the shortened timeline to plan and promote Taste Twenty-One, plus the new format (smaller venue and 21-plus only), we are doing everything we can to pull this off. What many don’t know is that this fundraiser is critical to our operations and the funds we donate into the community from this event are vital to all of those nonprofits as well.”

Day-of tickets are $30/day at the entrance of Taste Twenty-One, however; if you show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test (within 48 hours), the chamber will extend you a $10 discount.

“We understand that some are hesitant to attend events and wanted a way to say ‘thank you’ to those who have gotten vaccinated,” Urban said. “To clarify, we are not requiring vaccinations to attend the event, we are just showing our appreciation to those who have been vaccinated. Everyone, regardless of vaccine status, can purchase tickets online in advance and pay $20 per day.”

For more information — including the band line up, food trucks, cornhole tournament and more — visit www.TasteEdmonds.com.

Event schedule:

Friday, Aug. 20 • 2 – 10 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 21 • noon – 10 p.m.

Sunday, Aug. 22 • noon – 8 p.m.

Tickets:

Purchase tickets at www.TasteEdmonds.com

Must be over 21 years old

Online pre-purchase:

$20 – One-day pass

$50 – Weekend pass

Day-of ticket purchase:

$30 – One-day pass ($20 with proof of vaccine or negative COVID test)