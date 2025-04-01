Edmonds College announces name changes for several academic divisions 

Posted: April 1, 2025 16
The International Division, which includes the English Language Acquisition department, will be renamed as the School of English Language Studies. This is one of six name changes that occurred at Edmonds College on April 1. (Photo by Arutyun Sargsyan)

Edmonds College has announced name changes for its academic divisions, effective April 1. This change aims to align the program names with current industry standards, thereby enhancing marketability and recognition for graduates, the college said in a news release.

“Edmonds College has always been a place of progress, and we strongly believe in staying relevant,” said Edmonds College President Amit B. Singh. “We changed the name of the college in 2020 to reflect the scope of programs we offer. These changes show our growth and commitment to being educational leaders.”

The reorganization and new names include:

You can learn more about Edmonds College’s academic programs at edmonds.edu.

 

FORMER NAME

NEW NAME

Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math Division

School of Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math

Health and Human Services Division

School of Healthcare and Human Services

Humanities and Social Sciences Divisions

School of Humanities and Social Sciences

International Division

School of English Language Studies

Pre-College Division

School of Academic Foundations

Business Division

School of Business, Entrepreneurship, and Professional Education

 

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.

BACK TO HOME