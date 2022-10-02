Edmonds College Art Gallery’s fall exhibit features instructor Minh Carrico’s work

The Edmonds College Art Gallery’s fall exhibit showcases the work of Minh Carrico, an Edmonds College instructor and chair for photography and visual communications. The exhibit, titled “Double Take,” surveys Carrico’s home life while sheltering in place during the pandemic. Carrico completed the work under their new creative identity, noise = grain, a name that reflects the artist’s inclusion of sound, performance, and time-based work within their visual arts studio.

“This exhibit is a reflection of the time spent in a single location while managing a family life, a full-time teaching schedule, and the short periods of solace for me to make something for myself,” Carrico said.

“Double Take is a site-responsive, time-based, multimedia installation exploring the confluence between intentional play and mindful observation,” they said. “It also examines gender representation and challenges the expectations placed upon Asian-Americans and Pacific Islanders.”

While exploring these new mediums, Carrico continues to produce site-specific public art installations across the Puget Sound region. Additionally, they curate gallery exhibitions centering on BIPOC artists and mentor art professionals across Washington state. They also continue to teach budding artists at Edmonds College.

Carrico’s clients and commissions include Annie Leibovitz Studio, Benjamin Moore Paint, King County Metro, MTV, Seattle Office of Arts and Culture, and Whole Foods Market.

The “Double Take” exhibition marks Carrico’s first solo exhibition during his 15 years at Edmonds College and is on display from now through Dec. 16 on the third floor of Lynnwood Hall at 20000 68th Ave. W, Lynnwood. The gallery is open 8 a.m.-9 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays, 8 a.m.-2 p.m. on Fridays, and 1-5 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays. A reception and live performance will be held at the gallery 3-4 p.m. Friday, Nov. 18. Attendees can also join the reception virtually at edmonds.edu/gallery.

Learn more about the artist at Minh Carrico’s website: minhcarrico.com.