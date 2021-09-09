Edmonds College campus reopens for student services

Edmonds College has reopened for service to students as of Tuesday, Sept. 7. Most offices will continue to have some virtual hours as well as in-person hours. Classes (online, hybrid, and face-to-face) begin on Sept. 20.

Based on Washington State guidelines and proclamations issued by Gov. Jay Inslee, requirements for returning to campus are:

Students

Students are required to be fully vaccinated or claim a medical or religious exemption by Sept. 20 or their first visit to campus, whichever is sooner. Further details can be found here.

Employees

In accordance with Gov. Inslee’s emergency proclamation issued on Aug. 9 for state employees and Aug. 27 for higher education, all faculty and staff are to show proof of full vaccination or claim a medical or religious exemption by Oct. 18.

Masks

Masks are required in indoor spaces, regardless of vaccination status. This includes classrooms, study rooms, bathrooms and other shared spaces. Masks are required in outdoor spaces where large crowds might gather.

COVID-19 exposure peporting

Students, faculty or staff who have:

received a positive COVID-19 test result, or

been in close contact with someone who tested positive, or

been experiencing symptoms of COVID-19

must file a COVID Health and Illness Report as soon as they are aware of any possible exposure.

Cleaning protocols

The college said its custodial services exceed federal CDC guidelines by:

Disinfecting all high-touch surfaces in common areas and restrooms twice a day throughout campus utilizing a hospital grade disinfectant (CDC recommends once per day with soap and water).

Ensuring sanitizing wipes are present in all classrooms.

Evening custodial staff are completing a third disinfection as part of their nightly cleaning routine that includes classrooms, common areas and restrooms.

Airflow in all buildings meets or exceeds CDC standards. The complete air volume in any occupied space is exchanged at least four times per hour, and monitored remotely to ensure all air handling systems are functioning properly and spaces are properly ventilated.

Edmonds College continues to monitor state guidelines and updates plans accordingly to insure the health and safety of students, faculty and staff.