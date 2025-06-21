Edmonds College celebrates 2025 commencement

Edmonds College proudly celebrated its 58th commencement ceremony today, held in two sessions at Seaview Gym. The joyous occasion brought together graduates, their families, friends, college staff, and distinguished guests to honor the achievements of the Class of 2025.

Over 1,400 students were eligible to participate in the ceremonies, having completed their GEDs, high school diplomas, certificates, and two- and four-year degrees. This year’s graduating class included 30 students earning their bachelor’s degrees from Edmonds College.

The commencement was emceed by Roxanne Green, a faculty member in the School of Health and Human Services, specifically for the Addiction Studies program. Graduates and attendees were treated to inspiring messages from President Dr. Amit B. Singh, Student Government Executive Officer for Administration Ruth Nakigozi, student speakers Cricket Vincent and Vy Hoang Thao Nguyen, and keynote speaker Brienna Hall.

In his commencement address, Singh emphasized that although graduates are walking into a world of uncertainty, it is an opportune time to start something new and help shape the future.

“When the world does not know what comes next, you get to help decide the moment,” he said. “The strange, fast-moving, unpredictable moment is full of open space. That means possibility. That means potential. You are not just entering the world; you are shaping it. You are not just going to work in the future, you are going to build it with your ideas.”

For Hall, serving as the commencement keynote speaker represented a profound full-circle moment. An Edmonds College alumna, she now works as a Technical Support Engineer for ASML in Boise, Idaho. Hall was recently featured in The Wall Street Journal as the woman behind the world’s most indispensable machine – a $170 million extreme ultraviolet lithography machine that produces the planet’s most advanced microchips for use in phones, computers, tablets, TVs, cars, and more. Her story powerfully highlights the crucial role of women as role models in STEM fields. It was this inspiring message of personal growth and embracing one’s path that she shared with the graduates.

“Thankfully, today, the question isn’t ‘Am I a role model?’ ” Hall told the audience. “Rather, the question is, ‘Are you a role model?’ You’ve each spent the last few years showing up, learning from your mistakes, and helping others along the way. I have no doubt that each and every one of you has accomplished much to be here today, and I encourage you to consider how each of those lived experiences has earned you the title of ‘role model.’ “

