Edmonds College donates much-needed hospital beds to MSHH Donor Closet

Edmonds College donated 11 hospital beds and a lift utilized in its allied health and nursing training labs to MSHH Donor Closet, an Edmonds-based nonprofit organization dedicated to providing medical equipment and supplies at a reduced rate to individuals living with multiple sclerosis (MS).

According to a news release, the college used a nursing grant to purchase five new hospital beds and five exam tables, enabling it to donate its previously used equipment. The new beds and tables will enhance the college’s training facilities by providing students access to modern equipment and a realistic health care setting where they will gain hands-on experience in patient care and bedside procedures. The beds and exam tables also increase lab instruction capacity as the nursing department plans new CNA and LPN apprenticeship programs.

“MSHH Donor Closet is an important resource for families and individuals affected by MS on a daily basis,” said Kyra McCoy, Edmonds College’s director of nursing. “This initiative demonstrates the college’s ongoing commitment to providing quality health care education and supporting the needs of our local community.”

Multiple sclerosis is a chronic, debilitating disease that affects the central nervous system. For those living with MS, the financial burden of managing their condition can be overwhelming. MSHH Donor Closet uses proceeds from the sales to provide financial aid resources to those who need assistance.

“Hospital beds are probably the largest priority item that we carry,” said Richard Marin, president of MSHH Donor Closet. “The beds we received from Edmonds College didn’t last in the store for very long. Those beds make a huge difference in family’s lives.”