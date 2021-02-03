Edmonds College extends remote operations through at least June 25

Edmonds College said it will be extending its remote operations and continue serving students and the community remotely through at least June 25, pending further developments and with the exception of a few hands-on, on-campus classes. Check the college website for updates.

For the health and safety of those in on-campus labs and hands-on courses, the college will continue to follow the stricter guidance of Phase 2 of the Higher Education and Workforce Training COVID-19 Requirements Plan.

Students who are not attending in-person classes, picking up class-related materials, checking out technology, picking up or dropping off a child at the Center for Families, or visiting the campus food pantry, should not come to campus. All services are available remotely and staff and faculty are available via email or virtual appointments.

Information on advising, emergency funding, financial aid, updates and alerts, resources, and more can be found at edcc.edu/winter2021. Students can register for spring classes starting Feb. 22 and spring quarter begins April 5. Questions may be directed to the campus operator, by calling 425-640-1459 (press 0) or texting 425-243-0867.

On-campus hosted events remain canceled until further notice to keep our campus community safe. Various activities will resume when it is determined safe to do so based on guidance from our Snohomish Health District partners.

All college updates, resources, and information about COVID-19 are available at edcc.edu/coronavirus.