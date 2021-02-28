Edmonds College Foundation to hold annual fundraising gala virtually April 21-24

The Edmonds College Foundation will hold its annual fundraising gala online April 21-24. This is the foundation’s second virtual gala since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. The 2020 event attracted over 250 guests and raised more than $270,000 for student success. Funds raised this year will help the foundation continue providing scholarships, emergency funding and other investments in educational opportunities.

“The Edmonds College Foundation has continued to adapt and innovate throughout the pandemic to meet the needs of our students,” said EC President Dr. Amit B. Singh. “The second virtual gala comes at a time of great need, as students struggle to continue their education while navigating the many impacts of COVID-19.”

The 2021 Edmonds College Foundation INSPIRE Gala features:

Free registration.

Program featuring KING 5’s Susannah Frame and student stories, viewable online April 21-24.

To-go meals prepared by EC Culinary Arts Department students. (Learn more about the culinary arts program and the gala menu in our recent Restaurant News column).

Virtually hosted parties and receptions.

Contests and prizes.

Online auction opening April 21 at noon and closing April 24 at 8 p.m.

Student Success donation opportunity .

Go to edmonds.edu/gala to participate and give.

The highlight of the INSPIRE gala will be EC student testimonials about the transformational impact scholarships and emergency funding have had on their educational journey. This year’s keynote student speaker will be Michelle Gaspaire.

Gaspaire is pursuing a degree in horticulture and is a recipient of a 2020-2021 Edmonds Foundation Scholarship. After facing many obstacles in her youth, including being in the foster care system, legal troubles, and becoming a mother as a teenager, she now aspires to own her own horticulture business. Her presentation will highlight the transformational impact education can have on an individual’s life.

The event welcomes Fortive as its new title sponsor. Fortive has supported the EC Foundation and the gala for the past three years.

“At Fortive, we value education and believe that all students who aspire to continue their education deserve the chance to do so,” said Fortive Vice President Kirsten Paust. “We support the Edmonds College Foundation and the INSPIRE Gala because it plays a critical role in enabling students to pursue their educational dreams.”

The event will also feature the Associated Students of EC as its Dreambuilder Sponsor; Comprehensive Wealth Management, The Boeing Company, TFS Advisors, Community Transit, and Raymond James Financial Services as its Impact Partners, and more than 20 mission, corporate and community partner sponsors.

To learn more about how you can support EC students, contact Elaine Hall at elaine.hall@edmonds.edu or call 425-640-1514. To make a donation, visit edmonds.edu/foundation.