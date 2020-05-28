Edmonds College Foundation to hold annual gala fundraiser virtually, June 2-6

Edmonds College Foundation’s annual fundraising gala is going virtual this year and will be held online from June 2-6. Funds raised will ensure students have access to the support they need to succeed through scholarships, emergency funding, and an investment in educational opportunities.

Over the past six weeks, the EC Foundation has provided 128 students with nearly $50,000 in emergency funding due to the impact of COVID-19, nearly doubling the amount of funding provided in a year. Proceeds from this year’s INSPIRE gala will help the foundation maintain its mission of helping more than 1,000 students stay in school.

“Proceeds from this annual event are critical for the foundation to meet the needs of our students and help them stay in school,” said EC President Dr. Amit B. Singh. “During this time, we have seen many of our students lose work due to COVID-19, and this has put their ability to continue with their education at great risk. The need for support is now greater than ever.”

For more than 35 years, the foundation’s annual gala has raised funds to help students succeed in their educational journey. In 2019, the event attracted over 350 guests and raised over $355,000 for student success.

The 2020 Edmonds College Foundation INSPIRE Gala features:

Free registration

Online viewing of the program June 2-6 for your convenience

Dessert auction open now through June 3, featuring decadent desserts made by EC Culinary Arts students

Online auction opening June 2 and closing June 6

Go to edcc.edu/foundation/gala to participate and give.

This five-day online event will include many favorite elements of the foundation’s past live events, including an inspiring 20-minute program, facilitated by emcee Kevin Joyce and featuring keynote student speakers, online and dessert auctions, contests and prizes, and a “Student Success” donation opportunity.

The highlight of the INSPIRE gala will be EC student testimonials about the transformational impact scholarships and emergency funding have had on their educational journey. Student speakers will be Violet Velasquez and Brenda Obonyo.

Velasquez, a U.S. Navy Reservist veteran, is president of the EC Student Veterans of America Club and is pursuing a double major in STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) and social work. Obonyo is a second-year EC student, executive officer for Associated Students of EC, and a recipient of both an EC Foundation 2019-2020 scholarship and Emergency Fund support.