Edmonds College Foundation to host 40th annual fundraiser, April 26

The Edmonds College Foundation will hold its 40th annual fundraiser on Saturday, April 26, at the Lynnwood Event Center. INSPIRE 2025 aims to raise funds to support scholarships, emergency funding and investments in educational opportunities.

To celebrate its 40th anniversary, the event will feature a disco theme. Attendees are encouraged to turn back the clock and dress in their best disco attire.

The 2025 Edmonds College Foundation INSPIRE gala features:

– Dinner, music, dancing and live auction (starts at 6 p.m.)

– Hors d’oeuvres on the red carpet, provided by the Edmonds College Triton Taste food truck

– Dessert Dash featuring cakes by the Edmonds College Baking and Pastry Arts Department

– Edmonds College Showcase highlighting various transformative programs available to students and the community

– Inspiring speeches from students

– Wine auction

– Online mobile auction (April 21-26)

– You can visit edmonds.edu/inspire to participate and give.

“The INSPIRE gala is more than just a fundraiser; it’s a direct investment in our students’ futures,” said Edmonds College President Amit B. Singh. “Every contribution fuels our programs and students. We’re deeply thankful for our community’s partnership and excited to celebrate the transformative power of their generosity.”

The gala is supported by of over 40 corporate and community partners, including Dreambuilder partners Boeing, Associated Students of Edmonds College and Prime Electric. The Impact Maker partners are U.S. Bank and LewerMark Student Insurance. Also, the Mission Partner partners consist of Building Innovations Northwest, Heritage Bank, the Law Offices of Sherri Anderson, Rick Steves’ Europe, Vine Dahlen and Alaska Airlines.

“INSPIRE 2025 is our opportunity to collectively invest in the transformative power of higher education,” said Edmonds College Foundation Executive Director Tom Bull. “When you support INSPIRE, you’re not just giving; you’re directly investing in the dreams and potential of our students, building a brighter future for them and our community. Join us to be inspired, witness the impact and help us shape a future we can all be proud of.”

To register or learn more about how you can support EC students, contact Monique Wiesmuller-Kaneyasu at monique.wiesmuller@edmonds.edu, call 425.640.1274 or donate online.