Edmonds College graduates celebrate 2023 commencement

Edmonds College celebrated commencement on Saturday at Seaview Gym in front of family, friends, college staff and distinguished guests. It marked the first in-person group commencement for the college since 2019.

“Our 2023 graduates overcame many challenges to make it to today,” said Edmonds College President Dr. Amit B. Singh. “They are to be commended for their resilience and strength to persevere and excel. We are extremely pleased to be able to celebrate their accomplishment with their loved ones.”

The ceremony was open to all those who completed their GED, high school diplomas, certificates, or two- and four-year degrees. In all, 1,054 students were eligible to participate in either of the two commencement sessions.

The commencement was emceed by photography and visual communications faculty member Minh Carrico. Other inspirational messages were delivered by President Singh, Student Government Executive Officer for Administration Sopheakvann Eng, and student speakers Blanca Esmeralda Sanchez-Colin, Jennifer Cunningham, Abylay Dospayev and Emily Hall.

Following the ceremonies, graduates and their guests were invited to a reception at Hazel Miller Hall, where they celebrated with refreshments made by Edmonds culinary students.

Graduates wishing to view photos taken by Gradimages.com can access the pictures at edmonds.edu/commencement.