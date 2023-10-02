Edmonds College hosts two public events during Manufacturing Week

Manufacturing Week is a culmination of activities and events during the first week of October that raise industry awareness while engaging with students, parents, influencers, and community leaders. Edmonds College STEM Division and Advanced Manufacturing Skills Center will each host an event during the week to help inspire the next generation of the modern manufacturing workforce. General information about Edmonds College Manufacturing Week events is available at edmonds.edu/manufacturing-week.

“We’re excited to bring industry and education together to build excitement about manufacturing careers,” said Edmonds College President Dr. Amit B. Singh. “The educational opportunities we provide students can lead to high-demand, high-wage jobs, which also help our communities and future generations thrive.”

Edmonds College Manufacturing Fair

When: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 4

Where: Edmonds College, Hazel Miller Hall, 20020 68th Ave W., Lynnwood. (Visitors will need a parking pass.)

Come find out who’s hiring, hear about what they do, and learn why you should consider a career in manufacturing. The fair will be located throughout the halls and common areas of Hazel Miller Hall, Edmonds College’s STEM and Nursing building.

Meet representatives from aerospace and marine manufacturers — many with current job openings

Explore careers and pathways in manufacturing

Visit the campus’ newest STEM building and learn about Associate and Bachelor degree programs in manufacturing

Attendees need to pre-register to obtain a visitor parking permit.

Advanced Manufacturing Skills Center Open House

When: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Friday, Oct. 6

Where: AMSC at Paine Field, 3008 100th St. SW, Everett

Explore the possibilities in manufacturing at the Advanced Manufacturing Skills Center of Edmonds College. The Manufacturing Day Open House will feature tours of the training facility, demonstrations, and views of their newest training lab: a retrofitted Boeing 767 fuselage. Attendees will learn about fast-track training programs that lead to manufacturing careers in the aviation, space, defense, maritime and construction sectors.

The AMSC will host tours hourly starting at 10 a.m., with the last tour beginning at 3 p.m.

Registration for the AMSC Open House is available to the general public.