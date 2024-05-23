Edmonds College invites everyone to campus for Triton Visit Day,  June 7 

Edmonds College invites the community to learn more about its programs, explore campus on their own or take guided tours on Triton Visit Day from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday, June 7.

“We have created an event that has something for everyone,” said Edmonds Director of Outreach Marc Gehlsen. “We want students and our community to discover all that Edmonds College has to offer and, of course, have a great time while they’re visiting campus.”

According to an Edmonds College announcement, Triton Visit Day is designed for both curious students and community members. Whether you’re in high school and interested in Running Start, a recent graduate exploring colleges, someone looking to upskill with a degree or certificate, or are a neighbor in the community, Triton Visit Day is for you.

While on campus, visitors can attend information sessions and showcases to learn all that Edmonds has to offer students. Stop by Triton Espresso for a snack and a coffee (coupons for free beverages will be handed out to the first 100 participants), visit the library, and check out the college’s newest state-of-the-art building, Hazel Miller Hall. Advisors will be available to answer questions and even help students register for summer or fall classes.

Events and activities include:

– Academic, student support and community showcases

– Campus tours

– Housing tours

Also scheduled are the following information sessions:

– Academic Pathways (11-11:45 a.m.)

– Running Start (12-12:45 p.m.)

– Nursing (1-1:45 p.m.)

– Bachelor of Applied Science (BAS) programs (2-2:45 p.m.)

– Showcase of Student Learning (10 a.m. to 12 p.m.)

– Food Trucks (11 a.m. to 2 p.m.)

More details can be found on the Triton Visit Day website.

Questions can be emailed to outreach@edmonds.edu. Early registration for this free event is open now, but walkups are welcome.