Edmonds College invites everyone to campus for Triton Visit Day Friday, May 26 

Edmonds College invites the community to learn more about its programs, explore campus on their own, or take guided tours on Triton Visit Day this Friday, May 26, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

“We’ve been working hard to put together an amazing event and are incredibly excited to host it for the first time since COVID-19,” said Edmonds College Director of Outreach Marc Gehlsen. “We want to ensure that students and the community learn much about the college and have fun while doing so.”

While on campus, you can attend information sessions and showcases to learn all that Edmonds College has to offer students. Stop by Triton Espresso for a snack and a coffee, visit the library and check out our newest state-of-the-art building, Hazel Miller Hall. Advisors will be available to answer your questions and even help you register for summer or fall classes.

Whether you’re a high school student interested in Running Start, a recent or upcoming graduate looking to explore post-secondary options, want to expand your skills with a new degree or certificate, or are just a neighbor in the community, Triton Visit Day is for you.

Events and activities include:

Academic, student support and community showcases

Campus tours

Info sessions

Food trucks

More details can be found on the website.

If you have any questions, email outreach@edmonds.edu. Registration is encouraged for this free event but walkups are welcome.