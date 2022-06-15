Edmonds College music students to host last concert of season June 15

Posted: June 14, 2022

Edmonds College is hosting its last student showcase of the 2021-22 school year this Wednesday, June 15, at the Black Box Theatre.

Music students will perform classical and jazz pieces as well as some contemporary music. 

The event will run from 7:30 – 9:30 p.m. and admission is free.

