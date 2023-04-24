Edmonds College, partner organizations recommended for NOAA grant funding

Edmonds College, in partnership with Latino Educational Training Institute (LETI) and Snohomish Conservation District, have been recommended for $817,000 in funding through the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) to restore salmon habitat

Together, the college, LETI and the Snohomish Conservation District will create a bilingual workforce development program to educate and train Latino community members in the restoration field. The program will include paid internship opportunities, providing participants with hands-on experience restoring salmon habitat in the Stillaguamish and Snohomish watersheds.

Edmonds College and the University of Puerto Rico at Aquadilla are the only two higher learning institutes nationwide recommended to receive funding from the NOAA Climate-Ready Coasts initiative. Nationwide, NOAA recommends nearly $25 million in funding for 35 new projects that will advance underserved communities’ coastal habitat restoration priorities.

“We recognize the need to preserve the habitat of our salmon and steelhead populations, which affects the orca pods that call the Puget Sound home. These species are iconic symbols and resources that make our community unique,” said Edmonds College President Dr. Amit B. Singh. “We are pleased to partner with LETI and Snohomish Conservation District to provide underserved communities an opportunity to work on such an important undertaking.”

“LETI is excited to collaborate with Edmonds College and the Snohomish Conservation District to educate and train local Latinos in environmental restoration,” added founder and CEO of LETI Rosario Reyes. “Not only to mitigate risks and create healthier living environments but also to create new jobs and opportunities for better-paying jobs.”

In Washington state, NOAA awarded four recipients of grants intended for underserved communities. Edmonds College is recommended to receive funding worth $817,000 for its Restoration for All (R4A) grant.

These projects were selected through the Coastal Habitat Restoration and Resilience Grants for Underserved Communities funding opportunity. They will support community-driven habitat restoration and help build the capacity of underserved communities to participate more fully in restoration activities.

Vice President Kamala Harris announced that the Department of Commerce has recommended $74.4 million for projects across Washington to make communities and the economy more resilient to climate change as part of the Investing in America agenda. The investment is provided through the Biden-Harris Administration’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law with funding leveraged from the Inflation Reduction Act. Across Washington, 14 projects will create jobs and boost economic and environmental outcomes for coastal communities.