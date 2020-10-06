Edmonds College partners with Verdant, Volunteers of America of Western Washington to place a 2-1-1 advocate on campus

Edmonds College, Volunteers of America of Western Washington, and Verdant Health Commission have partnered to place a 2-1-1 community resource advocate (CRA) at the EC campus. The CRA will serve students and local community members in South Snohomish County.

“We’re proud to work with our valued community partners to provide a service that is greatly needed in our community,” said EC President Dr. Amit B. Singh. “We’re hopeful that this will be a valuable resource for our campus and community.”

The CRA position will be a full-time VOAWW position that will be funded by Verdant Health and hosted on the EC campus. The CRA will be bilingual in English and Spanish and serve as a single point of contact for South Snohomish community members to learn about various resources and assistance via phone and 1:1 meetings with students and community members.

The CRA will connect campus and community members to resources on domestic violence, emergency shelter, clothing, legal aid, support groups, transportation, education, financial stability, health, and more.

“Our students face significant academic, financial, and life challenges,” said EC Board of Trustees Chair Carl Zapora. “This new program will help students with these challenges and enable greater student success.”

“VOAWW is very excited to expand our presence and partnerships in South Snohomish County,” said Levi Van Dyke, assistant director for behavioral health at Volunteers of America Western Washington. “Our 2-1-1 community resource advocates have been able to help bridge service gaps and provide critical support in connecting people to much needed resources.”

“We’re excited about this new collaboration and hope that it will serve as a model for other partnerships in South Snohomish County,” said Verdant Superintendent Lisa Edwards. “By leveraging our resources, we can better meet community needs especially for limited English-speaking residents.”

2-1-1 is a national collective of local call centers offering free and confidential access to community resources and local services such as utility assistance, food, housing, health, child care, after-school programs, elder care, crisis intervention, and more. 2-1-1 is also a partner in Washington state’s emergency management plan as well as many local and regional plans, and has the ability to mobilize statewide during times of disaster. Snohomish County, along with Skagit, Island, San Juan, and Whatcom Counties, falls into the North Sound Region, which is administered by VOAWW.