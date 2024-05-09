Edmonds College plant sale May 10

Edmonds College Horticultural Greenhouse is holding its annual plant sale from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, May 10.

There will be a variety of plants, including coleus, fuchsias, tomatoes, herbs, veggies, annuals, succulents and houseplants.

Classes will be in session that day, so be prepared for more cars on campus. Cash only, and it’s appreciated if you bring your own box for purchases. The address is 20000 68th Ave. W., Lynnwood.

Learn more here.