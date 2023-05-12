Edmonds College presents 37th annual powwow May 14

Edmonds College is hosting its 37th annual powwow Sunday, May 14 at Seaview Gym. The powwow brings together students, families, and communities to celebrate American Indian singing, drumming, dancing, and arts and crafts.

The grand entry is at 5 p.m. The event is free and open to the public.

Powwows are social gatherings celebrating American Indian tribes’ traditions, styles of dance, songs, families, and friendships. Dancers and drummers come to the college’s powwow from tribes throughout the Northwest and United States.

Students and employees of Edmonds College participate in a variety of environmental, service-learning, and cultural activities throughout the year in support of local tribes and tribal members.