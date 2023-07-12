Edmonds College President Amit Singh to speak at Lynnwod Chamber July 19 luncheon

Edmonds College PresidentDr. Amit Singh will be the guest speaker at the Lynnwood Chamber of Commerce’s July 19 luncheon. The chamber frequently hosts networking and informational events in an efforts to promote and connect local business owners.

The luncheon will be held from 11:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at Embassy Suites located at 20610 44th Ave. W., Lynnwood.

Cost is $35 for members and $40 for non-members. Registration information can be found here.