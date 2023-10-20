Edmonds College President to speak at Lions Club on Oct. 25

The Edmonds Lions Club welcomes Edmonds College President Dr. Amit Singh as its guest speaker at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 25, at Maplewood Presbyterian Church, 19523 84th Avenue West in Edmonds, according to a news release. The community is welcome to attend.

Singh is the fifth President of Edmonds College. He joined Edmonds College in June 2018 and has more than 30 years of experience in higher education. Before coming to Edmonds College, Singh served as provost and senior vice president, chief academic officer, dean, assistant dean, and full-time faculty at four different community colleges in three other states and as an adjunct faculty at three universities.

Singh holds four graduate degrees — a doctorate in Economics, a master’s in Finance, a master’s in Business Administration, and a master’s in Economics. Before joining academia, he worked as a senior financial analyst with a corporate governance consulting firm and an investment analyst with a brokerage firm. He also worked as the chief executive officer of a startup company in Atlanta, Georgia.

The Edmonds Lions Club, which celebrated its 75th anniversary earlier this year, meets at 6:30 p.m. on the second and fourth Thursday of each month, September through June, at Maplewood Presbyterian Church. Learn more at edmondslions.org.