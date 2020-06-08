Edmonds College raises $263K during virtual gala fundraiser

Edmonds College raised $263,000 during its annual college gala, exceeding the $230,000 goal, despite the fact that it was moved online due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The virtual fundraiser, which included virtual watch parties on Zoom and an online action, replaced the event that had been scheduled for downtown Seattle June 6, but canceled due to COVID-19.

“Edmonds College students are the future of our community and you have shown them that we care about their present and their future,” said Brad Thomas, executive director of the Edmonds College Foundation, in a message to auction participants.