Edmonds College receives $200K Verdant grant for counseling services

The Edmonds College Counseling and Resource Center (CRC) will adopt a Mental Health and Wellness Expansion Project, thanks to a $204,000 grant from the Verdant Health Commission.

With the grant, the CRC is able to support two full-time counselors, which will help to significantly increase the amount of free, accessible, social justice-oriented, mental and behavioral health counseling for Edmonds students. Additionally, these grant funds will help to establish the Wellness Center as an interdependent service program on campus, focusing on the whole student. This multi-dimensional approach will help address a wide range of student needs and create a greater sense of community.

“We are pleased to continue our partnership with Verdant,” said Edmonds College President Dr. Amit B. Singh. “We place a high value and priority on mental wellness on campus, and this grant ensures that we can not only continue but expand services to our students and staff.”

Edmonds College Director of Counseling and Wellness Jessica Burwell cites that across all sectors, the percentage of people experiencing symptoms of depression and anxiety has surged since COVID-19. Consequently, the number of students who need counseling and mental health services has significantly grown. This grant will help the college meet this increased demand by expanding counseling and wellness services.

“The Counseling and Resource Center is so grateful to receive this grant. It will enable us to hire more staff and will expand our ability to provide free, accessible counseling and attend to students who are in crisis,” Burwell said. “We know how important mental health and wellness is to students’ success at school, and this grant will help students to reach their full potential and achieve their educational goals.”

The Counseling and Resource Center provides referrals for all campus community members. It is located in Mountlake Terrace Hall (MLT) 145.

The campus community can also utilize the Wellness Center in Lynnwood Hall 236. The Wellness Center provides a quiet space to study or relax, a phone charging station, a happy light, access to printed materials or resources, personal health items such as condoms and sanitary napkins, and complimentary refreshments.

In total, the Verdant Health Commission announced $4.3 million in grant awards to 31 community organizations offering programs and services that address their strategic priorities: mental health, health care access, and food security.