Edmonds College receives DEWALT Grow the Trades Grant for Construction pre-Apprenticeship Program

Edmonds College was recognized as a DEWALT Grow the Trades Grant recipient for its efforts in its Construction pre-Apprenticeship Program (CAP) at the Advanced Manufacturing Skills Center (AMSC) at Paine Field. The college will utilize its grant to acquire additional tools and equipment and enhance curriculum.

CAP is a partnership between Edmonds College, Snohomish County, Sound Transit and several other partners to fill a critical labor shortage and provide free skills training to our local community members. It teaches the basics of construction, blueprint reading and drawing, worksite safety, tool identification and operation and much more. The 10- to 12-week program has graduated 11 cohorts since its inception in fall 2021.

“Our CAP program is equipping participants with the skills they need to prepare for well-paying jobs in the construction industry,” said Matt Poischbeg, executive director of the AMSC/WATR (Washington Aerospace Training & Research Center). “We are also empowering individuals helping close labor gaps in underserved communities. Our next cohort, which begins Sept. 25, is the final ESL integrated support service class offering invaluable assistance to students who require language support. Thanks to grants from companies like DEWALT, we can continue providing top-tier training to our students.”

With an estimated 500,000 open construction jobs unfilled, DEWALT’s Grow the Trades Grants aim to help close the skilled labor gap by supporting nonprofit organizations that are skilling, reskilling and upskilling tradespeople. Each year, the program awards funding and tool donations as part of a larger $30 million commitment over five years to close the skilled trades gap.

Edmonds College was selected as one of 166 organizations that are providing greater accessibility and resources for trades training.

“DEWALT is immensely proud to support Edmonds College as they work to skill and reskill the tradespeople of tomorrow, moving us closer to our shared goal of closing the trade skills gap,” said Frank Mannarino, President and General Manager of DEWALT. “Funding educational programs and non-profits like Edmonds College connects more people to training, resources, and opportunities that will lead to successful careers in the trades.”