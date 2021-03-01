Edmonds College receives First-gen Forward designation, national honor for commitment to first-generation student success

The Center for First-generation Student Success has selected Edmonds College as a member of the 2021-22 First-gen Forward cohort, in recognition of the college’s support of first-generation students. First-gen Forward is the nation’s first recognition program acknowledging higher education institutions for their commitments to first-generation student success. Selected institutions receive professional development, community-building experiences, and a first look at the center’s research and resources.

“About half of our new students are first-generation, so it’s important that we continue to strengthen the programs that contribute to their academic and professional success,” said EC President Dr. Amit B. Singh. “Being designated as a First-gen Forward Institution and part of this organization will give us new opportunities to learn and serve our students better.”

EC will send representatives to the First-gen Forward Workshop slated for early June and will participate in a variety of other programs with peer institutions, including virtual professional development, goal setting, blog development, and annual reporting. After two successful years in the program, the college will be eligible to apply for First-gen Forward Advisory Institution status. This designation signals a continued commitment to first-generation student success and would allow the college to offer leadership support to new First-gen Forward institutions.

“The center is so pleased to welcome EC into the 2021-22 First-gen Forward cohort,” said Dr. Sarah E. Whitley, assistant vice president of the Center for First-generation Student Success. “Through the application process, it was evident that the college is not only taking steps to serve first-generation students but is prepared to make a long-term commitment and employ strategies that foster an environment of success for this important population.”

First-generation EC students can find year-round support through the college’s TRIO Student Support Services program, Center for Student Leadership and Engagement, the Center for Student Cultural Diversity Inclusion, and other programs. To learn more about first-generation efforts at the college, contact Dana Parker, assistant director of EC’s TRIO SSS program, at dana.parker@edcc.edu.