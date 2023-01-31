Edmonds College renews partnership with Seattle Credit Union for students in construction pre-apprenticeship program

Edmonds College has extended its partnership with Seattle Credit Union to assist graduates who successfully enroll and complete the college’s Construction Pre-Apprenticeship Program (CAP) through the Advanced Manufacturing Skills Center (AMSC).

Seattle Credit Union (SCU) is providing a $4,000 grant to students transitioning into their chosen apprenticeship through a starter kit of supplies. Supplies needed by individuals going into the construction trades typically include safety equipment — such as hard hats, gloves, and steel-toed boots. Select trades also require new apprentices to acquire specific tools to get started; funding will support that as well.

In addition to the starter kits, the CAP is the sole beneficiary of SCU’s “Feel Good Checking” program. For every new “Feel Good Checking” account opened at a local branch, online or by phone, SCU will donate $20 to the Edmonds College Foundation in support of AMSC. Current credit union members may also switch to the “Feel Good Checking” account to help contribute to the CAP.

“We want to thank Seattle Credit Union for continuing their partnership with AMSC,” said Larry Cluphf, executive director of the Advanced Manufacturing Skills Center. “A number of our pre-apprenticeship students run into challenges as they transition into their chosen construction fields because they might not have the proper equipment. SCU will help them realize their dreams by providing students the tools to start on the right path.”

Another popular component of the CAP curriculum that AMSC is offering each cohort is financial educational training led by SCU. Knowledge about budgeting and money management is essential for those beginning in the construction trades due to the inconsistency of work assignments. SCU is providing insight and guidance to students in this area of expertise.

“This partnership with Edmonds College’s CAP is a meaningful part of our work in Washington state, a great example of prosperity building, and a reflection of the Credit Union’s aspirations to grow in our communities,” said Alejandro Castillo, community relations officer for the Seattle Credit Union.