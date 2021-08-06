Edmonds College selected to advise national infection control initiative in wake of COVID-19

Edmonds College was recently selected to advise the development of a national infection control curriculum in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. The college will collaborate with 15 other institutions to update and standardize infection control training in both community colleges and health care facilities.

According to Edmonds College Director of Nursing Kyra McCoy, education is essential to infection control. Problems typically arise because of a lack of training or a failure to follow procedures. “We already know what works in infection control, we just need to reinforce it,” McCoy said. “Just like how you need to renew your CPR certification, health care professionals need to retrain in infection control.”

The education initiative was launched through a partnership between the American Hospital Association, the League for Innovation in the Community College, and U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The league awarded EC $30,000 to support the involvement of nursing faculty Catherine Robinweiler and Zerai Asgedom in the project.

According to Edmonds College, its nursing program aoffers a distinct perspective because of its early adoption of hybrid coursework that combines in-person and online learning. “The hybrid format allows us to serve a more diverse audience,” said McCoy. “There are so many intelligent care providers out there, we just need to give them access to education.”