Edmonds College sponsoring 36th annual powwow May 5-7

The Edmonds College Powwow returns May 5-7 — the first in-person powwow in over two years. The powwow brings together students, families and communities to celebrate American Indian singing, drumming, dancing, and arts and crafts.

Learn the history and etiquette of powwows at Powwow 101 on May 5 and 6, enjoy an evening of drumming, dancing and singing at the Coastal Gathering on May 6, and experience the all-day powwow on May 7. All events are free and open to all. Learn more at edmonds.edu/powwow

Dancers and drummers come to the college’s powwow from tribes throughout the Northwest and United States. Students and employees of Edmonds College participate in a variety of environmental, service-learning, and cultural activities throughout the year in support of local tribes and tribal members.

For questions and more information, contact powwow@edmonds.edu.